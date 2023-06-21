17 people share the most expensive thing they've ever touched.

So, when a Reddit user asked, 'What's the most expensive thing you've ever touched?' people were ready to share the fanciest items they've ever held.
I used to work at investment bank that had a few offices around the city. People would send in paper stock certificates all the time, and I'd walk them over to our vault a few blocks away.
Sometimes they were a lot. I think the most was $500 million. I always thought it was weird there was a kid walking down the street with that much value in a cheap Kenneth Cole briefcase, and no one had any idea. - Piktoggle
When I was a kid, before the Liberty Bell was sequestered behind a slab of plexiglass, I put a rubber lizard on it and got yelled at by the tour guide. - paulandorder
A Stradivarius violin that cost somewhere between 2-5 million dollars. I had to wear gloves, but as a violinist it was an amazing moment for me. - fuzzypeachbuttz
George Washington's annotated copy of the Constitution. It sold at auction for $9.8 million. -smokehidesstars
Not sure of the value, but, when I was in the Air Force, they stored a moon rock in our safe for the weekend while it was on travelling display. We were under strict orders not to touch it... naturally, we tossed it back and forth like a football. I'd like to think Buzz approved of our hijinks. - BobNewhartIsGod
I licked the underside of an SR-71 at Armstrong Flight Research Center. Yes, licked. To gain its power, obviously. - fiercedeitylink
Someone at a fundraising auction once let me eat a slice of cake they had just bought for $20,000. - CAPSLOCKGG
I once touched the engine of a commercial aircraft at an industrial conference. They're worth over $10M according to my trusty advisor, Google. - mango_mama
I rode a $50,000 horse. Funny enough, the owners just used it as their 6-7 year-old daughters lesson horse. She wasn't competing or doing anything that $5,000 horse couldn't do. Rich people are weird. - msgmeyourcatsnudes
I used to work for Intel. For those who don't know, computer chips, before they're cut up and put in plastic packages, are built as small squares on silicon wafers--basically thin disks of glass, usually 8 or 12 inches in diameter.
Dozens of chips are on each wafer, the wafers are stored in plastic 'boats' (25 wafers per boat), and I would often carry two boats at a time. I had millions of dollars in the palms of my hands. - brandonc77
HMS queen Elizabeth.... she and her sister ship have cost the UK. 6.2 billion pounds to date. - [deleted]
Probably one of the royal palaces in Europe. I also wore a diamond & sapphire ring worth over a million dollars when I worked at Zale headquarters. - doomsdaydanceparty
I was stationed on a 688i submarine, so somewhere north of 1 billion dollars. - drone42
The original written manuscripts of The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit (Tolkien's original copy) - [deleted]
$1 million experimental chemo drug. More than once. - PBRidesAgain
I work in biopharma manufacturing at the end of the production pipeline. We do bulk conjugations of antibody with drug. The antibody material is often worth well over 1M alone. It's really fun when I'm carrying a big 20L jug across the room worth more money than I'll make in my life. - HonestAbe1077