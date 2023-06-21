17 people share the most expensive thing they've ever touched.

Gazing at a piece of art that's worth more than your entire life at a museum can be a humbling experience, but touching an item with your bare hands that could pay for your whole future is another level...

So, when a Reddit user asked, 'What's the most expensive thing you've ever touched?' people were ready to share the fanciest items they've ever held.

I used to work at investment bank that had a few offices around the city. People would send in paper stock certificates all the time, and I'd walk them over to our vault a few blocks away.

Sometimes they were a lot. I think the most was $500 million. I always thought it was weird there was a kid walking down the street with that much value in a cheap Kenneth Cole briefcase, and no one had any idea. - Piktoggle

When I was a kid, before the Liberty Bell was sequestered behind a slab of plexiglass, I put a rubber lizard on it and got yelled at by the tour guide. - paulandorder

