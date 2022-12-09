17 people share the trashiest ways they've seen rich people show off their wealth.

While celebrities like the Kardashian-Jenner sisters are worshipped and praised for flaunting their exorbitant wealth as they fly around the world in cashmere-decorated pink private jets, it can be a huge turn-off to see someone bragging about their disposable income without the shield of your phone screen...

So, when a Reddit user, "What are some of the trashiest ways you have seen people show off their wealth?" people were ready to share the tackiest and flashiest money-flaunting they've ever had the displeasure of witnessing. Yup, we all saw you count that stack of hundreds in your wallet before tipping zero dollars on your discounted drink.

1.

Eating expensive things because they're expensive like $100 sundaes cuz there's a bunch of gold leaf in it - red-k-alex

2.

This kid I see come through my work he’s maybe like 17 has this gold watch (probably not even an expensive one) he wears it over his hoodie's sleeve and it looks extremely stupid. Gotta show it off though. - Switch64

3.