18 people share the weirdest thing they've ever done for money.

Unless you were born a royal, most of us have had to endure some strange tasks to pay the bills. So, when a Reddit user asked, 'What is the weirdest thing you've done for money?' people were ready to share the strangest things they've ever done for an unordinary gig or risky dare. Sometimes having an adventurous personality is a burden...we don't always have to take every bet that comes out way.
Snorted Wasabi. It was not worth 2 dollars. - _wiener
I'm a goldsmith, and while I was in school I was going to make something for someone who had their own gold, including some grandfather's teeth with gold on. You have to crush the teeth to get the gold off.
I was nowhere near the actual dead guy, only his teeth. Dental gold is really shitty to try and make jewelery of, by the way. And I once got asked to make jewelery out of someones dead horses teeth. Nope. - JosephineRyan
I get naked and people draw and paint me. You know, for art. - nigel_with_the_brie
Customer Service. I listened to hours upon hours of people telling me that they were smarter than me, yelling at me, and threatening to kill me. Totally worth it for that $7.25 an hour. - Coagulatory
You know how in elementary school playgrounds or parks there are slides that are made of metal, and get extremely hot in the sun?
I once was bet to keep my hand on it for 20 second, and a kid would give me $5. I won the $5, but my hand was slightly burned for a coupled days. I was not a smart 3rd grader. - Hostile_workplace
My brother paid me $200 dollars to dress up like a baby (diaper, bonnet and rattle,) and go into a billiards hall, sit on a pool table and repeat the words 'BABY MAKE A BOOM-BOOM!'over and over again until I was removed. I'm 6'1'and 350 lbs. - c*ntesticles
I was in a focus group for movie trailers, made $75 to watch trailers for Oblivion like a year before it came out - [deleted]
in June of 1999, I contracted as a Y2k Engineer - that was my job title. I went around the headquarters of CompUSA along with my fellow 'engineers' and ran a batch file stored on a floppy on all the computers there.
It collected information about the applications installed, and was returned to a central database so the actual IT department could prepare for 2000. - [deleted]
Threw dead ducks for retriever competitions. They became pretty rank and maggoty by the end of the second day. - dnaphreak
Somehow I was introduced to this old guy who chain smoked cigarettes and wanted me to transcribe his life or something. Lots of 'let me see that' 'let me see that' 'are you typing that properly?' 'I want it like this' yada yada. Think I got $10? or something for two hours of that. Needless to say I never went back - [deleted]
Dressed as a chicken and walked around a theatre foyer waving at kids. Needed someone to lead me because the chicken head was made for a taller man than me, and all I could see through the mesh in the beak was the top half of the room. - I_throw_socks_at_cat
An old boss of mine paid me $100 to pee on his feet once behind the restaurant I worked at. Easiest money ever. - HTKSmite
I sang dancing queen by Abba in front of 300+ people at a popular clothing brands warehouse sale. Owner gave me 50 bucks. I'm a straight dude btw - IMAHORSIE
In college I was paid $100 to participate in a study that measured my brain activity that involved placing this net-like thing with a bunch of sensors that was dripping with a cleaning solution on my head and face while I reacted to things and answered questions that popped up on a computer screen.
I had to walk from the bottom floor to the third floor with this thing on my head and a large rain slicker twice each session (once after having it put on and once to go back to have it removed) past many students who looked at me like I was insane. It was all very weird and surreal. - Dr_ZombieCat_MD
Senior year of high school I ate a glue stick for 78 cents. The next day I got into college. - someonlinegamer
A drunk guy paid one of my coworkers $10 to stick her tongue in my ear. She was nice enough to give me $5. - icannevertell
I got paid $1 to eat a whole ghost pepper. Was not worth the dollar. - TPRT
When I was in sixth grade, some eighth graders came up to me and offered me $5 to snort crushed tic tacs.
As I was snorting them, one of them got a teacher and told her I was doing drugs.
I started crying and explained everything, and after the principal confirmed that they were just tic tacs, the eighth graders all got a week of detention. And I still got my $5. - GigEmAggies12