18 people share the weirdest thing they've ever done for money.

Having a weird job can often mean fake smiling while taking on a different personality to appease a completely unhinged manager on a power trip...

Unless you were born a royal, most of us have had to endure some strange tasks to pay the bills. So, when a Reddit user asked, 'What is the weirdest thing you've done for money?' people were ready to share the strangest things they've ever done for an unordinary gig or risky dare. Sometimes having an adventurous personality is a burden...we don't always have to take every bet that comes out way.

1.

Snorted Wasabi. It was not worth 2 dollars. - _wiener

2.

I'm a goldsmith, and while I was in school I was going to make something for someone who had their own gold, including some grandfather's teeth with gold on. You have to crush the teeth to get the gold off.