18 people share the worst mistake they ever made with money.

Money can be a complicated topic, but a cautionary tale about investing your savings into a shady scam or bad budgeting could save others from a similar fate...

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What is the biggest money mistake you have ever made?" people were ready to share their worst financial risk or reckless purchase. Remember: the slot machine after 3 drinks at your friend's bachelor party is not on your side.

Agreed to take over my ex gf's bills so that she could pay off her debts. 5 years and over $100,000 of my money later she was in more debt than when we started and cheating on me. Don't ever do this, just make her be an adult or dump her a*s. It's never worth it - Stoneluthiery

