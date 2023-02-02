18 financially savvy people reveal their favorite life hack for saving money.

Taxes, mysterious fees, exorbitant rent increases--life is often full of financial confusion, exhaustion, or overall rage at the sight of your checking account balance. So, when a Reddit user asked, "What are some interesting life hacks for saving money?" people were ready to share their favorite trick to being responsible with their cash. Does anyone happen to know which lottery numbers to choose? Thanks in advance, psychics.
Learning how to cook pasta, rice and beans, soups, stews, polenta, grits, etc, really anything that costs very little and can feed a huge family. You save insane amounts of money, even if you are frugal in terms of buying cheaper things from stores (e.g. $5 sandwhich). For that same $5 you can make pasta with butter, cheese, and peas for the whole family. Or make beef stew with barley (chuck roast is really cheap and delicious in a stew). - Bince82