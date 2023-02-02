18 financially savvy people reveal their favorite life hack for saving money.

Being an adult often means stepping outside and wondering how the air seemingly charged you $250 to exist...

Taxes, mysterious fees, exorbitant rent increases--life is often full of financial confusion, exhaustion, or overall rage at the sight of your checking account balance. So, when a Reddit user asked, "What are some interesting life hacks for saving money?" people were ready to share their favorite trick to being responsible with their cash. Does anyone happen to know which lottery numbers to choose? Thanks in advance, psychics.

1.