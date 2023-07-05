20 people share the life-changing item they bought for less than $100.

While sometimes it's true that you 'get what you pay for,' not everything good in life comes with crippling price tag...

A useful everyday item that can improve your life and doesn't spin you into debt is a rare find. So, when a Reddit user asked, 'What life changing thing can you buy for less than $100?' people were ready to share the purchases that have never left them with buyer's remorse.

1.

I just bought these cushions you place in between your car seats to stop stuff from falling under the seat or getting stuck in between the seat and middle compartment. Pretty life changing for me. - ikyle117

2.

Gravity Blanket or any other weighted blankets. Due to my ADHD I struggle with restlessness and feeling a constant need to just MOVE. The blanket crushes this out of me, cocoons me like a hug, and gets me a proper restful sleep. Best 50 bucks (it was on sale) I ever spent. - salinedrip-iV

3.