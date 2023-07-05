20 people share the life-changing item they bought for less than $100.

A useful everyday item that can improve your life and doesn't spin you into debt is a rare find. So, when a Reddit user asked, 'What life changing thing can you buy for less than $100?' people were ready to share the purchases that have never left them with buyer's remorse.
I just bought these cushions you place in between your car seats to stop stuff from falling under the seat or getting stuck in between the seat and middle compartment. Pretty life changing for me. - ikyle117
Gravity Blanket or any other weighted blankets. Due to my ADHD I struggle with restlessness and feeling a constant need to just MOVE. The blanket crushes this out of me, cocoons me like a hug, and gets me a proper restful sleep. Best 50 bucks (it was on sale) I ever spent. - salinedrip-iV
As a man, a man purse. Why are we still stuffing our pockets like some kind of crotch gerbil? I have like every EDC item I could want in my bag, from water to cleaner for my glasses to a 7 day pill holder with everything from antinauseants to ibuprofen and everything in between, tissues, my wallet, flashlight, multitool; EVERYTHING. AND I don't sit crooked because if my wallet - scott3845
At 46, I spent $3 on an impulse buy for a gimmicky Halloween themed back scratcher. For 2 1/2 years, nearly every day since, I’ve wondered how I ever lived without it. - Quiet-Tumbleweed795
I like those dr scholls shoe inserts. Up until I got them - I was working retail back then - my feet would eventually start hurting during long shifts. After, it was fine. And they can transfer around to whatever shoes you're wearing (sandals and flip flops aside). - maggienetism
TSA Precheck - hung_like__podrick
A hammock. On a nice breezy day I like to get my hammock out and take a little nappy under the sun. - hevenbacon
A relatively cheap but effective planner. You'd be surprised how things seem to come together when they're all written down and marked off! - Tromboneguy_65
Electric kettle - ramen, coffee, pasta. So useful - Remote-Button9177
Air fryer. Frozen fries in 11 minutes, come on now… - Zmannn1337
If you are a parent: a projector. I've seen TVs broken from throwing toys, toddlers thinking TVs are touch screen, climbing on furniture, etc. I bought a cheap $50 projector that sits up high and a white bedsheet and it's damn indestructible. - throwawaypbcps
Saw one of these posts a month or two ago, bought a Panini Press based on the comment... 100% agree, sh%t is life changing lol - Electrical_Resource6
Sunrise alarm clock. So much more relaxing to wake up to a slowly increasing light than jarring noises. - touchytypist
A heated throw. Honestly saves you so much money in the winter and makes you more comfortable. - Eurghunderstandme
10 foot phone charger cord - 2trashkittens
A good pair of shoes/boots (on sale, just scored $275 hiking boots for $60) and a Sonicare toothbrush. Take care of your feet and teeth, you'll be glad you did. - ketkate
A decent first aid kit. I take one with me wherever I go in the car. You can make your own with good supplies for around that much. Never know when you’ll need it. - brotbeutel
Pen and paper. Write down how you want your life to look like (could be just the next 'level' does not have to be the dream vision), then the steps to get there and go work on it. E.x.
ikigai (who are you? values, mission, vision)
Harada method (how/what exactly you want to improve)
a diary (reflection of the day)
daily targets
meal plans
schedules
educational goals
financial goals
booklist
sport goals
clothing/style/grooming goals
relationship goals
Keep track of your progress. - novaetas
Sous vide. Cooking for dummies and comes out great - GLG777
The squatty potty (or its knockoff). Truly changed my life. - MeatballsRegional