18 people share the thing they used to cheap out on until they dared to splurge.

Sometimes an expensive price tag is a complete waste of your hard-earned wallet, but a truly luxurious experience or high-quality item can be hard to resist once you've tried it...

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What's something you used to cheap out on until you tried the expensive version and could never come back?" people were ready to share the pricey purchases they made that were 100% worth the cost. Note to self: don't accept that upgrade to first class unless you want to be tortured by the truth...

1.

Chocolates. After eating my first expensive chocolate bar, I knew there was nothing on earth that could make me eat those cheap over-sweet chocolate bars. - Beepbopchu

2.

Coffee. Used to use a $60 drip coffee maker. Tried espresso, and now I can’t go back. Now i have a $1000 espresso machine. - Swordbreaker925

3.