18 people share the thing they used to cheap out on until they dared to splurge.

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What's something you used to cheap out on until you tried the expensive version and could never come back?" people were ready to share the pricey purchases they made that were 100% worth the cost. Note to self: don't accept that upgrade to first class unless you want to be tortured by the truth...
Chocolates. After eating my first expensive chocolate bar, I knew there was nothing on earth that could make me eat those cheap over-sweet chocolate bars. - Beepbopchu
Coffee. Used to use a $60 drip coffee maker. Tried espresso, and now I can’t go back. Now i have a $1000 espresso machine. - Swordbreaker925
Steak. I grew up poor, all we ever had was chuck steak, first cut. I first tasted flank steak when I was 14, and thought THAT was great. When I was 21, however, I went to a New York City steakhouse, and had filet mignon. Oh, My God, it was delicious. Once I was making decent money, I go to the butcher and get a whole tenderloin sliced into 1 1/2" thick steaks to take home. Simple to cook, heavenly to eat. - nitestar95