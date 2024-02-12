'AITA for accepting an inheritance from my dad's late wife? [I was born from his affair]' UPDATED

SheWolfInTheWoods said:

NTA, but I also wanted to add, if it all goes bottoms up and they somehow don’t let you have the money, you can still hold onto to the memory that Sarah clearly cared for you and planned for your future after her life was over. They can never take that from you.

Verdict: Commenters all seem to agree NTA, and she should take the inheritance.

She later followed up to share this update:

EDIT: I am honestly floored with this response. I just posted on here to kinda vent about my situation since a friend brought it up yesterday and asked how I was doing. Thought I'd post an update to share context and how things are going.