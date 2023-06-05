Someecards Logo
Son tells parents he deserves sister's rent money for himself, they refuse. AITA?

Amanda Hurley
Jun 5, 2023 | 5:00 PM
Parenting is honestly an emotional minefield.

One mother wrote to Reddit to ask for advice about how to handle money between her two children. Her 29-year-old daughter has been living at home with them for 7 years. She pays rent and they are comfortable having her there. Her brother is househunting with his wife and thinks that they deserve to have the rent money his sister has been paying so that can start their lives together.

'AITA for not giving my son money from my daughter's savings?'

Usual-Profession6146

My (56F) daughter (29F) still lives at home. My daughter was nervous about living on her own and after college she asked if she can come back home until she is ready.

With the prices of houses right now and how dangerous the world has become, me and my husband decided it was best if she stayed at home. She doesn’t know when she plans on moving out, but she isn’t in any rush and me and my husband don’t plan on rushing her either. She pays us rent once a month.

