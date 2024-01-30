Nothing will hijack the direction of a dinner conversation more than news of an inheritance.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he was wrong for not wanting his wife to tell her family about their financial situation. He wrote:

"AITA for not wanting my wife to tell her family about our financial situation?"

I recently found out I will be inheriting some properties and a significant amount of money. I told my wife but made it clear that this is only between us and she’s not to tell anyone, especially her big mouth sister. I don’t want anyone to know about the inheritance, invest almost all of the money, hire a property management company, and intend to keep our current lifestyle.