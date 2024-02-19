'AITA for wanting to keep the inheritance I received from my mom's college friend?' UPDATED 2X

A lot of secrets see the light of day when someone passes away, and their final wishes are revealed: both emotionally and financially.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he's wrong for wanting to keep the inheritance he surprisingly received from his mom's old friend. He wrote:

"AITA for wanting to keep the inheritance I may receive from my mom's college friend?"

I (30M) have had the weirdest couple of months of my life. My mom's (61F) friend Gary (60ish M) recently passed away, and to my surprise, he left all his property in my name in his will. For context, I am married to Hannah (28F) and we have a 2-year-old toddler. We are not wealthy, but both Hannah and I have good jobs and working towards building a good life for us and our kid.