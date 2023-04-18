15 people share whether they would choose $100k now or $1mil in 10 years, and why.

Money brings us all together... in that we all want more of it.

When Reddit user u/Witty-Example4947 posed a question on the popular AskReddit forum, people answered with complete honesty. What would yours be?

"If you could pick between $100,000 tomorrow or $1,000,000 in ten years, what would you pick and why?"

As someone who is depressed, I would take the million in 10 years. That would be such a motivator but really, it would just make it much easier to not fret the small shit.

I’ll take $1mill in 10 years,that will cover my retirement so I can spend a bit more of my income now to live and enjoy those far off holidays rather than wait

3. From RockArse:

I would take the money tomorrow. I'm 62 and lots of people I knew who are my age have died recently. I would put it of if in the event of my death my children got the money.

I’m 43 and I would still take $100k today. You just never know.

5. Starlifter4 points out: