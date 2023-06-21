Coworker who regularly gives rides snaps at colleague after her BF charges for two rides.

The logistics of money can get quite tense, quite fast, if you're not on the same page as someone.
Something as simple as giving a ride can transform from a straightforward favor to a lesson in negotiating depending on everyone's relationship with money.
They wrote:
AITA for demanding my coworker pay me for a ride to work after many months of giving her a free ride?
For the last fourteen months, I have been driving one of my coworkers to and from work. She only lives a mile up the road from me and is on the way, so I've never asked her for a dime or accepted when she's offered me money. From my perspective, I'm going there either way, and her overall household expenses are higher than my own, so it felt like the thing to do.
Over the weekend, my car went to the shop. I told my coworker that I wouldn't be available to give her a ride either Monday or Tuesday. She said it wasn't a problem because her boyfriend is off this week and would give her a ride. I asked if I could bum a ride as well. I even offered to walk to her home so they wouldn't have to drive backward.
She asked her boyfriend about it and he said he would, but he wanted $20 for the two days. I know it's just $20, but that set me off. I declined the offer and said I'd find my own ride. At work yesterday, she asked about my car. I told her I'd be getting my car Tuesday night after work, but that going forward I'd like $30 a week (1/3 my gas costs) if she wanted to ride with me.
She was upset about this and said her boyfriend had only wanted money from me because by having me in the car he was being forced to drive straight home when he picked me up. I pointed out that I've been happy to drive straight home to help her out for over a year and that it probably wouldn't have killed him to show me at least some level of appreciation.
Today she said she'd no longer be riding with me after talking about it with her boyfriend. She said she felt disappointed with me for holding his actions against her and that I was being petty. A couple other coworkers told me throughout the day that her boyfriend's just an a#$^ole and she doesn't really have a say at home, but overall agreed with me that it was a d**k move.
From my perspective, this dude directly benefits from me thanks to his girlfriend not needing a car of her own or spending a dime in travel, and my coworker should have defended me. Do you all think I'm being petty about this?
thea#$holethrowawa wrote:
Petty.....yes. A#$hole...No. While she can blame her bf she went along with it. She should have explained to him how for over a year you gave her free rides and asking for money was tacky of him. But she didn't she just went along with it. She showed you what she thought of your kindness and friendship. You're just showing her the same. NTA.
saltycathbk wrote:
NTA. She’s ok taking free favors from you and when you needed a favor she asked for money. Her boyfriend asking for money is reasonable and she should’ve covered that for you.
sc0tth wrote:
NTA. You're not being petty either, he was. If the $20 was really important to him she should have paid. As a matter of fact, she should have been outraged that he was about to f@#k up the good thing she had going.
The__Riker__Maneuver wrote:
NTA. Let her boyfriend drive her to work for a couple of months and then comes back and say she is willing to pay for your gas...tell her thanks but no thanks.
Broken-Dreams1771 wrote:
NTA. The major transgression in this story is the co-worker asking you for the $20 for her BF. After 14 months of free rides, that is absolutely ridiculous. Whether she convinces the BF to not ask for money or pays him $20 herself is immaterial. Making the request to you is the height of rudeness and tastelessness.
Personally, I think you should have refused to provide any future rides, and asking for the $30 from her could be construed as pettiness. But IMO continuing to give her rides for the $30 minimizes her awful behavior more than it is an act of pettiness on your part.
It's unanimous, both OP's coworker and her BF are the AHs.