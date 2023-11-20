Dad won't let influencer daughter use full earnings until she's 18, 'it's unfair to siblings.'

The booming world of influencing has radically altered how a lot of people make money, especially teens with massive online followings.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a parent asked if he was wrong for telling his daughter she can't access her full earnings from influencing until she's 18. He wrote:

"AITA for limiting my daughter's access to her money based on what her siblings earn?"

My (48M) daughter (15F) has gathered some following on social media and started to get approached by some brands to promote their products. I don’t know the first thing about this digital influencer culture, but I like that she’s happy creating her content.