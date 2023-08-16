Dad refuses to pay for son's college after he spends original 'college fund' traveling.

My wife wants to pay it for his future, I said no we did right and he chose otherwise. AITA?

Edit: We did inform him that the money was his to use. Be it for college or w/e. It was his money after all, we set it aside for him. We did explain the intent but he is an adult and he was free to use it as he pleases, just understand the consequences.

Edit: 18 is an adult in my eyes, and old enough to understand actions have consequences. We informed him what the intent was for, and that we would not police him over it. End of the day, it was his money and he was free to use it he pleases sorry if I did not explain this properly beforehand.