Woman gets tubes tied, asks for the $350K mom saved for future grandkids. AITA?

Now she's not speaking to us and has posted about it on social media. We've also received some unpleasant messages from our daughter's friends, expressing their disapproval of our actions.

Let me be clear, we haven't disowned her. She will still receive whatever money or properties we have when we pass away. However, we saved that money specifically to support our future grandkids, and now that we know we won't have any, we decided to use it for our own purposes.

Is that wrong? AITA?

Here were the top rated comments from readers:

diminishingpatience

NTA. 'taking away the money that she would have used if she had children.' She wouldn't have had it because it was never for her.