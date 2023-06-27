Woman's friend says she only has house because her parents 'bought her overseas.'

She then started pressing me pretty hard for more information about my mortgage payments and interest rates, talking about how they’re ridiculously high and it was stupid of me to buy in this economy.

I’ll admit that I got annoyed at her continuing to press about this in front of everyone at what was supposed to be a fun, laid back event, so I told her that they helped me buy it in cash and that I’d rather not talk about it anymore.

She then goes off on me about how I’m the reason people like her can’t buy a house right now and that it was unfair of me to take the opportunity to get the house away from someone who “needed it more” by putting in a cash offer.