'I won a free car. My boyfriend and his family think I'll give it to him for free.' UPDATED

In a popular post on the Relationships subreddit, a woman asked for advice on how to handle her boyfriend's family's assumptions after she won a new car. She wrote:

"I [23F] won a free car. My boyfriend [25M] and his family seem to think I'll give it to him for free."

So I (23F) won a brand new compact car in a raffle I entered a few weeks ago at a trade show I was at for work. Which is awesome, but I already have an older car that I really like, and I just finished paying it off, so I can finally pay the cheaper liability only insurance. My car still has a lot of life on it, it only has about 100k miles, and if I were to choose a brand new car it would not be the one that I won.