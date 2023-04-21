Lottery winner wants to give ex-wife a large monetary gift despite GF's wishes; AITA?

If you win millions in the lottery, is it wrong to give the mother of your children some cash to help improve her life?

When a conflicted lottery winner decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about dividing up his winnings, people were ready to help him. Note: if the wife doesn't want to accept that kind of money, I'm available...

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for giving my ex wife a large amount of money I won despite the anger of my gf?

I recently won a ‘f*ck you’ amount of money. I won’t say exactly how much but it’s in the millions. It makes me feel funny even typing It’s enough to change the life of myself and my family.

My ex wife is the mother of my 2 kids. She is an amazing woman and good to the bone. We divorced 6 years ago because I had an affair with my current partner. I was in a low place in my life and I f*cked up.