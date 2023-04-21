Lottery winner wants to give ex-wife a large monetary gift despite GF's wishes; AITA?

When a conflicted lottery winner decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about dividing up his winnings, people were ready to help him. Note: if the wife doesn't want to accept that kind of money, I'm available...
I recently won a ‘f*ck you’ amount of money. I won’t say exactly how much but it’s in the millions. It makes me feel funny even typing It’s enough to change the life of myself and my family.
My ex wife is the mother of my 2 kids. She is an amazing woman and good to the bone. We divorced 6 years ago because I had an affair with my current partner. I was in a low place in my life and I f*cked up.
She was in incredible pain but - like a f*cking saint- she allowed me to still see our kids who mean the world to me, allowed our divorce to be as pain free as possible despite the fact that I know she was hurting. She still is close with my parents. She is respectful to me although she refuses to talk to my gf.