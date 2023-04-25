Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
Man accidentally grabs friend's wallet, won't return it that night because of 'rain.'

Man accidentally grabs friend's wallet, won't return it that night because of 'rain.'

Bronwyn Isaac
Apr 25, 2023 | 1:46 PM
ADVERTISING

There are few feelings more stressful than realizing you lost your wallet. In the flash of a moment, you're not confronted with the task of replacing your IDs, bank cards,and losing out on cash.

Finding out your wallet is safe and sound is a massive relief and can turn a whole week back around. But even when you know it's safe, you often have to make a journey to retrieve it.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he's wrong for not immediately returning his friend's wallet because he had an early morning at work.

He wrote:

AITA for not returning my friend's wallet?

So this guy that I hang out with has almost the exact same wallet as I do. Size, color, stitching, just the texture of our wallets is slightly different. So anyways, we were hanging with some friends and decided to call it a night. While I was grabbing my stuff to leave I grabbed his wallet by mistake, (I'd already thrown my own wallet in my gym bag I kept with a change of clothes because I go over straight after work.)

© Copyright 2023 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content