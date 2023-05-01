Man changes mind about splitting bill after friend orders more food, friend is furious.

Going out to a fancy dinner with a friend is supposed to be a feel-good time where you dress up and feel elegant for a night.
However, when the bill hits the table, the feel-good vibes can quickly transform into a stressful negotiation over who pays what. If you're going to split it down the middle, it's best to stay mindful of what you're ordering so your friend isn't left footing a hefty chunk they didn't eat. But sadly, not all people are this thoughtful in the moment.
He wrote:
AITA for not wanting to pay for my friend's expensive taste in food?
I recently went out to dinner with my friend at a high-end restaurant. When the bill came, I was shocked to see that my friend had ordered several expensive dishes and drinks, which ended up costing much more than I had anticipated. I had assumed that we would be splitting the bill evenly, but now I'm not so sure.