Man changes mind about splitting bill after friend orders more food, friend is furious.

Going out to a fancy dinner with a friend is supposed to be a feel-good time where you dress up and feel elegant for a night.

However, when the bill hits the table, the feel-good vibes can quickly transform into a stressful negotiation over who pays what. If you're going to split it down the middle, it's best to stay mindful of what you're ordering so your friend isn't left footing a hefty chunk they didn't eat. But sadly, not all people are this thoughtful in the moment.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he was wrong for suggesting they pay separate after their friend ordered lots of food.

He wrote:

AITA for not wanting to pay for my friend's expensive taste in food?