Man cooks big dinner, refuses to 'pay back' $64 to friend who brought steak. AITA? UPDATED.

Nothing splits a friend group like the awkward payment logistics after a group dinner.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he was wrong for not reimbursing his friend for steak after she brought it to his house. He wrote:

"AITA for not reimbursing my friend for an ingredient I used for dinner?"

So the gist of things is that I (M28), have a friend (F32) who I meet up with around once a week for dinner. This will usually be at my home, since she doesn’t have much space at hers, and because I will be the one cooking. I love cooking, have been doing it since I was 6, and I’ll usually prepare us dinner with a mix of pantry staples and a few things I’ll add into my weekly grocery shop.