Friend warns 'you're too poor' for your 'gold digging' wife.

Finances can be a major stressor in relationships, bringing up some complicated questions. Hairy-Management2268 took to the forums out of concern for his financially 'underperforming' friend and what it meant for his marriage:

AITA for telling my friend he should find a better paying job so his wife won't leave him?

I had a few drinks with my friend "Isaac" yesterday and we talked about life. He told me his wife got a new job with great pay and she now makes double what he does. Isaac is very proud of her, but he feels like he is falling behind her and not contributing enough.

He is afraid that his wife - who works in a very male dominated field, so she is surrounded by well-paid men - will soon be fed up with having to carry his weight and will leave him for someone better.