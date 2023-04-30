Man reveals to his fiancée that he won the lottery 5 years ago. UPDATED

Money can often truly change people.

This story comes from a man who was hoping he had found true love, but he wanted to be sure. He loved his girlfriend and he knew she loved him too, but he was worried about telling her his secret. He was incredibly wealthy. 5 years earlier, he had won the lottery. He kept living their life together as though nothing had changed. Then, he shared the news.

[No Regrets] I won the lottery 5 years ago and haven't told anyone. I just got engaged.

sneakyballer

So after taxes my winnings came to just shy of 4 million. I paid off all my debts, hired an accountant, fixed some things on my truck, and put most of it in savings. I kept my job, didn't move, and kept my mouth shut.