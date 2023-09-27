Man snaps at his mom after she suggests he pay less child support in order to help her.

Blatant favoritism can rot the goodwill of a family. Especially when that favoritism seeps into finances.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he's wrong for snapping at his mom and telling her he won't be paying taxes on their home. He wrote:

"AITA for telling my mother I won’t pay the taxes on their paid-off home while my brother lives there with his kids?"

Both my parents are old enough to retire and collect social security and their pensions. My brother is 43 yrs old, has a full-time job, uses three of the four bedrooms at my parents' home. One room for himself, two other rooms for his kids My brother pays $1200/month to my parents for rent. The normal rent for a three bedroom home in that area is a $2300 and up.