Man wants to dump his girlfriend because of her $250,000 debt. AITA?

One man was seriously questioning his relationship with his longterm girlfriend because of her financial struggles. He says that he loves her but he is not willing to sacrifice his future for her.
I am a 30 year old male. I have a well paying job (roughly 100k per year). No debt. My girlfriend has 250k in private student loans (from undergrad private school) with a variable interest rate. Recently the interest hit over 11% and doing the math on the loans has me devastated.
With how fast it is growing… she will need to put 25k a year into it just to keep it in the same place. That basically guarantees that I will never have financial help during our relationship. Additionally, with how much she will need to work just to pay on the loans.. I won’t have much help around the house or with our kids (if/when we have some) either.