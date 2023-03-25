Man wants to dump his girlfriend because of her $250,000 debt. AITA?

Money can't buy happiness but does a lack of money prevent it?

One man was seriously questioning his relationship with his longterm girlfriend because of her financial struggles. He says that he loves her but he is not willing to sacrifice his future for her.

I (30M) am considering ending my relationship with my partner (26F) due to her $250,000 in debt..

ThrowRAstuckk

I am a 30 year old male. I have a well paying job (roughly 100k per year). No debt. My girlfriend has 250k in private student loans (from undergrad private school) with a variable interest rate. Recently the interest hit over 11% and doing the math on the loans has me devastated.