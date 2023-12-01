Man wins $1000 gambling with 'fun money,' refuses to share with wife, she's mad. UPDATED.

Money is one of the number one things that people fight about, and it can tear apart romantic relationships if not properly addressed.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he was wrong for not sharing his gambling winnings with his wife. He wrote:

"AITA for telling my wife she's not entitled to my gambling winnings and to find a side hustle if she wants more spending money for herself?"

My wife (32F) and I (33M) have been together for 5 years, married for 3. I make $150k and my wife makes $50k. We are not super rich for the city we live in but we are able to lead a comfortable lifestyle well within our means. Since we don't have kids yet, we are able to spend more on ourselves and each of us gets $500 of 'fun money' every month to do with as we please.