Mom snaps at daughter for complaining about money, 'you chose to be a teacher.'

Jealousy can tear apart even the closest relationships, and financial jealousy is perhaps one of the most common jealousies and one of the most difficult to shake.

If you're jealous of someone's perceived charm or 'ease' in life, that's harder to pin down and fixate on, but if you're jealous of their house, extra cars, or vacationing lifestyle, well, you have evidence backing up your feelings of jealousy.

While being jealous feels awful, experiencing someone else's jealousy of you can feel awful in a completely different way, and sometimes, the tension comes to a head and it all spills out.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for snapping at her daughter over her money complaints.

She wrote:

AITA for telling my daughter she shouldn't complain about being poor because she chose to be a teacher?