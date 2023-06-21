Famously rude manager won't sell condo; man buys entire complex just to fire him.

I was reminded of this story from another post asking about things seen by the super rich.
I worked at a marina where there were condos along the side. A client of ours talked to us about a slip directly in front of one vacant condo to keep his boat. It was a pretty tight knit community and we talked to the guy renting that slip about moving to another and he had no problem.
Great!
Until the guy went to talk to the manager of the condos about renting the vacant one. The manager of the condos was known for being a bit of a d*ck but no one thought he would actively be one to this guy for no apparent reason.
He said someone else was waiting for that particular condo and he could not have it. Well, this guy wanting to rent it would have normally had no issue with moving to one a bit further away from his boat but apparently this manager was just a straight up d*ck head.
I honestly forgot about it until about a month later when I saw him moving in to the condo directly in front of his boat. I was a bit surprised and I asked my boss about it figuring the manager finally gave in or the ones who 'reserved' it backed out. Oh, but no!
My boss tells me the guy was PISSED. So he found out who the organization that owned the condos was, and bought the whole complex then promptly fired the manager. I talked to him a few weeks later over beers and asked him about it.
He said it was true. I asked him why he just didn't talk to the investment firm and get the guy fired. He said he was going to but still wanted the condo and once going over the financials he realized he had a good return on investment.
Plus he then had the opportunity to do upgrades he would not have been able to by renting. He was a really nice guy, I never imagined someone would go through all that just to spite an a**hole but there you are.
Moral of the story is to never piss off a man with enough money to buy a whole company just to fire you.
Damn that was well played. Not only petty but a good financial investment.
I once heard a story about a tech entrepreneur and one time US presidential candidate wanting to put a helipad in on his property.
His next-door neighbor objected and blocked it via zoning regulations, so he bought a company competing with the neighbor’s business, poured a ton of money into it, crushed his neighbor’s business, bought his neighbor’s house at a bankruptcy auction and then razed it and put the helipad where his neighbor’s house used to be.
Superman: how did you get the bank to give the house back? Bruce Wayne: I bought the bank
Well played if you ask me!
I knew a guy who owned a fancy antiques store and auction house. He would sell really high end stuff like Tiffany lamps and famous paintings.
Every once in a while he would go to an estate sale that had something special, and in this particular case, he knew that the sale was the estate of a collector of fine antique jewelry, and there were a couple of pieces my friend was very interested in, so he camped outside for a few hours and ended up being first in line when the sale opened.
Estate sales have gotten really aggressive the past few years. And a lot of 'characters' make a living from them. Somebody should make a series about the craziness that goes on at these things, especially the first hour or so.
Lots of weirdos frantically scrambling, mayhem, often arguments, sometimes physical fights or people being shoved down the stairs. I'm not joking. Anyway, my friend, let's call him Ray, is first in the door and he heads straight to the checkout table, because that is normally where the fine jewelry is.
Two seconds after he gets there, another guy comes in and starts elbowing Ray out of the way so he can get at the jewelry. Ray's a big guy but this little guy is reaching in front of him and grabbing stuff, using his whole body to block Ray.
Ray sees red, yells 'STOP' with his great big deep Ray voice, puts his arms out like an umpire calling somebody safe at home base, and tells the cashier, who is frantically trying to protect all the jewelry from the grabby guy, that he's buying the whole table.
So he did. He bought everything on the table, even though he only wanted a couple key pieces, just to spite the grabby guy. He took out the pieces he wanted and gave the rest to me, told me to sell them and share what I wanted with him. We both made a bundle. Ray and I had our differences, but he was my hero that day.
I've posted this before. Had occasion to visit the New Orleans Marina often on Lake Pontchartrain (connected to the Gulf). Noticed an old man puttering about on the biggest yacht in the marina. Nice guy, engaging conversation, very pleasant to speak with; we visited several times.
He always wore an old hat, cut off ragged jeans, usually open or no shirt, deck shoes. I always assumed he was someone the owners hired to keep the yacht clean and tidy.
I mentioned him to the manager and asked who he was. The manager was bug-eyed. 'You don't know who that is?!' Me, no. 'That old man owns more commercial real estate in New Orleans than any one person.'
Be pleasant to everyone ... you never know. ;-)
In a similar vein and if the legends are to be believed...
Howard Hughes loved the Desert Inn (a long since gone Vegas casino) and would rent the entire top floor. The only issue was that the Stardust (a casino across the street that is also long gone) had a sign that - due to flashing lights and such - made it difficult to fall asleep for Hughes (lights outside his window and such).
Hughes asks the management of the Stardust if they could turn the sign off after 10 PM (or whatever). They laugh.
Laughing at a billionaire rarely ends well, of course. And yeah, Hughes responded by buying the Stardust, firing management, and having the damned sign turned off after some hour he deemed reasonable.