Woman’s sister accuses her of letting her son “flaunt” his wealth in front of her “poor” children. AITA?

One of my sister's boys started whining about how it’s not fair that Gorham gets to go to private school and wear nicer clothes and other things. Two of her other kids started agreeing and whining. They complained that they wanted to play sports too (my sister can’t afford to buy equipment and doesn’t have time to take them to events).

I felt bad for them and stayed quiet, letting them vent. I don’t think it’s fair to them that my sister had more kids than she can reasonably provide for. They’re always scraping by because feeding and clothing so many kids is expensive.