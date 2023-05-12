Woman with $200k income won't let homeless brother's family stay with her and husband.

Figuring out when to help a family member and when to draw a boundary can be really hard.
On one hand, what's the point of having resources if you can't use them to help your loved ones? On the other hand, there can be a thin line between helping someone and enabling them, and not all family is genuinely loving.
She wrote:
AITA for never helping my older siblings out and letting my brother and his kids be homeless?
My family is in a big divide about this so I was hoping I could get an unbiased perspective. I am the youngest of four siblings, by far. I am 22F and my husband is 26M. My siblings are 30F, 32M, 33M. Between the three of them, they have a combined 14 children. They all have multiple children.