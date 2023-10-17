Woman tells husband her grandparent's inheritance wouldn't go to him if she died. AITA?

Nothing shakes up the dinner conversation quite like the mention of an inheritance. What was once a chill, low-stakes time, is now imbued with the intensity of class connotations.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for telling her husband the inheritance they're getting from her grandparents should go to her sister's kids if anything happens. She wrote:

"AITA for telling my husband the inheritance we're getting from my grandparents should go to my sister's kids if anything happens to me?"

I (31F) came into a VERY good amount of money once my grandmother passed away last month. We are still sorting out the details of taxes and retirement, and so on. Just for some background, both my parents and grandparents owned fairly successful companies and made my husband (33m) sign a prenuptial agreement when we got married.