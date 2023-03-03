Woman refuses to pay BF more rent after getting raise. He says 'you're ripping me off.'

Money is one of the biggest sources of conflict in long-term relationships.

Figuring out how to split expenses, budget for emergencies, and respect each other's financial differences requires a lot of open communication and uncomfortable honesty.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she's wrong for not wanting to pay her boyfriend more rent now that she's making more.

She wrote:

AITA for not wanting to spit expenses proportional to income?

I live with my boyfriend in a flat he owns (fully paid off, his father gave it to him) The whole building was built 6 years ago and it's in a very popular area.

I pay my boyfriend half of the market rate rent, which we update every year by looking how much the flats are being rented out for in the building complex.