Woman refuses to pay BF more rent after getting raise. He says 'you're ripping me off.'

Money is one of the biggest sources of conflict in long-term relationships.
Figuring out how to split expenses, budget for emergencies, and respect each other's financial differences requires a lot of open communication and uncomfortable honesty.
She wrote:
AITA for not wanting to spit expenses proportional to income?
I live with my boyfriend in a flat he owns (fully paid off, his father gave it to him) The whole building was built 6 years ago and it's in a very popular area.
I pay my boyfriend half of the market rate rent, which we update every year by looking how much the flats are being rented out for in the building complex.
Which is a lot of money, but I agreed to it. Other than this, we did everything else 50-50 in the past.