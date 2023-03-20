Woman tells wife that recently diseased husband promised her inheritance. AITA?

One wife was devastated after her husband passed away. He worked in construction and remodeling and had taken a young woman under his wing, sharing his tools with her and acting in a fatherly role for her. The woman, according to his wife, did not appreciate his efforts and caused them a lot of trouble. So, after he passed, his wife was shocked when the young woman came calling for the inheritance she was ' promised.'
My husband passed away 2 years ago. He was a remodeler who had a broad list of clients. For a time, to help out the adult daughter, let's call her "Kiki" of my good friend of 42 years, "Ami". He would hire her as a helper on some of his larger remodeling projects.
During that time, K would occasionally borrow things for her own projects- a portable cd player, a pair of channel locks, a winch & come-along, a table saw, chain saw, a Graco cart paint sprayer, and an air compressor and nail gun.