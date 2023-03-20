Woman tells wife that recently diseased husband promised her inheritance. AITA?

It's ugly when the loss of someone you love becomes more about money than honoring them.

One wife was devastated after her husband passed away. He worked in construction and remodeling and had taken a young woman under his wing, sharing his tools with her and acting in a fatherly role for her. The woman, according to his wife, did not appreciate his efforts and caused them a lot of trouble. So, after he passed, his wife was shocked when the young woman came calling for the inheritance she was ' promised.'

She Expected An Inheritance From My Late Husband

MorriganNiConn

My husband passed away 2 years ago. He was a remodeler who had a broad list of clients. For a time, to help out the adult daughter, let's call her "Kiki" of my good friend of 42 years, "Ami". He would hire her as a helper on some of his larger remodeling projects.