Woman snaps and calls coworker a 'nosy B' after she keeps asking about husband's salary.

You can just tell she craves wealth and status. She wears a bunch of flashy designer items and is always asking the ladies around the office which of the men are single. Last Friday, our office hosted an afternoon happy hour. She approached me and asked how me and my husband's recent vacation to Europe went. I told her it went well and briefly summarized what we did.

Then the conversation went something like this: Her: 'So what does your husband do?' Me: 'He works in finance.'

Her: 'Oh wow, he must make a ton then to be taking you on all these lavish vacations! I hope you don't mind me asking, but how much does he make in a year??' Me: 'Yes, we're very lucky that he makes a good salary.' Polite smile