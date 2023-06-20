Woman snaps at mooch friend, says 'I'm not eating with you until you bring money.'

Money is always an awkward topic to broach, particularly with friends. In many friendships, the question of 'who pays' is situational. There are times when you split it evenly, and times when one party treats the other.
Striking a balance between going Dutch and covering each other requires each friend to not take the other for granted or assume anything about their financial capability. While that's not a problem for a lot of people. For some, it is.
She wrote:
AITA for telling my friends I won’t hang out with her until she has her own money?
I want to start off this post by saying I’m a single mom who works hard for my money. I love going out to eat and buying things but I also save up for these things. I recently made a friend who I’ll call Minnie. A few times I’ve treated her because I asked her to come with me to restaurants.
Anyway, one day Minnie invited me somewhere so since I’ve paid for her in the past I thought she would cover me. I ordered something cheap that was about $10 and I had a water and she got herself about $40 worth of food. When the check comes she hands it to me and tells me that she only have $11. I was so confused. If you only have $11 why order almost 4 times the amount in food?
I covered the tab. Then it happened again on my birthday. She ordered food but also didn’t have money so I paid. She invited me over for dinner and when I got there she told me I needed to help pay for the chicken she wanted to make and then told me to go to the store. I went back home and got two leftover chicken thighs I had and gave them to her and she was upset but said it will do.
Then one day while I was solo at a restaurant she and her husband showed up and sat with me. I had a feeling she might do this again but I only had a gift card to that place and my phone (the place doesn’t take Apple Pay) the check comes and she tells the waitress to cut it down the middle.
I immediately said no because I only order $18 worth of food and plan to use the rest of my $25 gift card for a tip. She was shocked & asked me how she was going to pay for her almost $90 order. She huffed and told her husband to use the credit card. Apparently, she told him I would help cover the bill so he got mad at me for “taking it back” - I never said I would pay for them
Then this morning she asked me if we were going out to lunch. I told her no because I know she would find a way to make me pay again and then I told her I won’t go anywhere else with her until she actually has her own money. She has since been ignoring me and I’m perfectly okay with this friendship ending and told her that this friendship isn’t worth it and to stop talking to me all together.
Later in the day her husband messaged me and told me that I was an a@#hole for hurting her feelings and that friends treat friends. He mention how she would cook for me and I said “Yes with food that I bought and shared with the two of you.” He didn’t say anything else other than telling me I was rude and only valued money. So tell me, was I the @#$hole for saying this to her or could I have be “nicer” about it?
AngryExsEx wrote:
NTA.
She's not your friend, she's your sugar baby, without benefits. She's using you to eat well. My advice - the friendship isn't worth the literal cost.
No-Personality5421 wrote:
NTA. But the friendship isn't over, there never was a friendship. She's been using you since day one, and now that the free ride is over she's done with you.
watermelonfishsteak wrote:
NTA. It's a given that if you invite someone out to eat that you'll pay for at least your own portion of food. It's even worse that she would do this to you on your birthday, and invite you over for dinner only to make YOU pay for the ingredients and go to the store and buy them yourself. Who does this?? She's obviously just using you. You definitely need to end this 'friendship' if you can even call it that.
Unlikely_Ad7194 wrote:
She was never your friend. Friends spot each other from time to time or cover meals but it’s supposed to be mutual. The gall and entitlement of her expecting to cover you every single time is mind-blowing. Cutting her off and not being her friend anymore is the best thing you can do for yourself. NTA.
Otherwise-Wall-6950 wrote:
Real classy, Minnie The Mooch and Mickey The Mooch. You're NTA, but she and her husband are. Real friends don't do that! I'm glad you finally said enough and didn't pay for them. I'm not surprised she lied to her husband. Good riddance to them!
OP walked away at the right time, and saved herself a lot of money and future hassle in the process.