Woman transfers $10k from secret account to friend in need, husband finds out, gets upset.

What's the point of having money, if you can't use it to help the people you love?

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for giving her friend

"AITA for giving away $10,000 without my husband’s consent?"

My (40f) grandma (deceased) raised me to be fiscally responsible. The second I was able to get a bank account she hammered into my head that I needed a bank account that would be secret from my partner— according to her, she had a ton of friends who had found lovely men who turned nasty and had to sneak out in the middle of the night with nothing but the clothes on their back.