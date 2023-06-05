Woman treats sister's family to dinner, nephew orders expensive steak, she makes BIL pay.

No good deed goes unpunished, particularly when it comes to footing the bill. Most people, when given the gift of a free meal, understand that it isn't an invitation to order the most expensive thing possible. Particularly, if said meal option isn't something that can even be eaten in one sitting.
However, every rule has its exceptions, and there's always that one person ready to cash in on someone else's generosity, manners be damned.
She wrote:
AITA for making my brother-in-law pay for his son's meal after I said it was my treat?
I don't see my sister and her family very often so when I do I tend to splurge on them. I am child-free for now and the foreseeable future. But probably not forever. I took her family out for dinner and I said it was my treat. So it was my sister, her husband, his mom who lives with them, myself, and three kids ages 15, 12, and 10. I took them out to a steak place in their city I always wanted to try.