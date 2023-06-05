Woman treats sister's family to dinner, nephew orders expensive steak, she makes BIL pay.

No good deed goes unpunished, particularly when it comes to footing the bill. Most people, when given the gift of a free meal, understand that it isn't an invitation to order the most expensive thing possible. Particularly, if said meal option isn't something that can even be eaten in one sitting.

However, every rule has its exceptions, and there's always that one person ready to cash in on someone else's generosity, manners be damned.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for making her BIL pay for his son's meal after she already offered to cover it.

She wrote:

AITA for making my brother-in-law pay for his son's meal after I said it was my treat?