In-laws intentionally lie about wife's food, she calls 911, family tells her to 'grow up.'

'MIL told my husband and I to “stop being martyrs” when we were upset that BIL lied about food he served and I had anaphylaxis because of it.'

ImNotAWitch-ImUrWife

I have MCAS, and my husbands family think that I’m faking it.

For clarification for the post:

Mast cell activation syndrome (MCAS) causes a person to have repeated severe allergy symptoms affecting several body systems. In MCAS, mast cells mistakenly release too many chemical agents, resulting in symptoms in the skin, gastrointestinal tract, heart, respiratory, and neurologic systems.

Ok, back to the post!

We went to his nephew’s 3rd bday party. I always “pregame” antihistamines before going anywhere that could present an allergy trigger, so, in addition to my 10mg Zyrtec and Loratadine dose, I had an addition 10mg of both, plus my Cromolyn about 30 minutes before the party started.

Again, for clarification:

Antihistamines are a class of drugs commonly used to treat symptoms of allergies. They are also used to treat a variety of other conditions such as stomach problems, colds, anxiety and more.