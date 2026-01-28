'My daughter is in the ER because of my crazy MIL and I’m filled with rage.'

She decides to put all of her pills on her lap and then picks up her phone to answer a text. I guess she forgot her pills were there after the text because she proceeds to stand up and all the pills scatter alll over the living room floor where my daughter is playing.

We get up to pick them up and only found 6/7 pills. The missing pill was an aspirin (which she sent my husband out to freaking buy her because she was out, another lie) and aspirin is toxic to children.

My MIL insists on calling an ambulance and I firmly told her no, that we would drive to the ER. My BIL was home and I asked him if he could drive us. She insists on coming for the ride and I was too flustered and panicked to stop her.