Woman's MIL undermines her, fat shames 3mo baby, turns husband against her. UPDATED 2X

The good news first: your husband is awesome. Seriously! How many stories have we all seem about husbands kowtowing to their mothers at the expense of their wives/partners/children? Far, far too many!

And here’s your husband setting clear boundaries and holding firm and cutting off the conversation when she crosses them! And he already uninvited her from Thanksgiving! He deserves a lot of credit! Here’s the bad news: you asked what you can do about her.

Nothing.

The problem isn’t that she has insane standards. The problem is she is a cruel, selfish, hypocritical, and callous person. That’s not going to change. She didn’t even make any adjustments to her behavior when her other son cut her out of his life. If that wasn’t a wake up call for her, there is nothing that ever will.