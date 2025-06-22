'Feeling overwhelmed by in-law expectations — how do you cope when your independence is seen as a problem?'

Has anyone else dealt with something similar? How do you set boundaries without making your partner feel torn? How do you cope emotionally with these subtle jabs that feel constant?

Here is what readers had to say in response to the OP’s post:

phdoofus

"With all due respect, MIL, and that's a number that's dwindling daily, how I choose to live my life and how we as a family choose to run out household are none of your affair. Mind your own home and keep your opinions about ours to yourself."

To husband: "You need to choose which family you're going to defend because it's becoming increasingly clear it's not this one. I did not agree to marry you AND your mother. Just you. Speak up, or go back to living with your parents because you seem to be unprepared for adulting."