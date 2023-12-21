Woman's FMIL accuses her of 'overshadowing' her at wedding anniversary. Pics Included.

You're happy together now but the stress of children takes that away. How will you run your business with mini FH's running around everywhere? You aren't even in your mid-twenties yet, while your friends are partying and living it up do you really really really want to be a stay at home mum all alone in the big house FH will put you in?".

I sent this to my mum, aunts and friends and they all said FMIL doesn't want me with FH and she doesn't like me. Since then I've stayed away from her at parties and barely spoken to her, I'm glad she sent me this early on in our relationship because I immediately stopped putting in effort with her.