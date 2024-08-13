'Husband pressures wife to 'save the house' after secretly signing it to his mother.'

So now this really is her house. My husband and I tried to reason with her and tried to get her to understand we are not leaving our home. We spent too much time and money on the last 11 year to just lose everything.

She proceeded to call me a liar and accused me of only married my husband for the house and their family's money. My husband is now putting all the pressure on me to "save the house." I wanted to go back to school and I found an inexpensive route.

I take one class a semester at a community college and the plan was to go to the state college near by for the rest of my classes. It is going to take a long time, but at least I'm doing it.