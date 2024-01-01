Pregnant wife finally loses it on demeaning, social media obsessed MIL. Updated 2X

“I lost the only person I had to talk to.” (She said this to my husband after we got married. Also, she cheated on her husband, they’re still together, but she still depends on my husband for her emotional needs)

“You abandoned [your ex-girlfriend] for someone we barely know.” (They broke up 6 months before we started dating. We are now 2 years together and married. We’ve spent tons of time with them. It’s never enough.)

She posted a photo of his ex girlfriend on her Facebook profile wishing her an extravagant “happy birthday.” No peep on my birthday, though, obvious.

“You’re selfish.” (She said this to my face in front of my husband when we decided to do our wedding how we wanted it. I said “agree to disagree” and walked away. 🤷‍♀️)