Wife gives husband ultimatum; 'She's trying to erase me. It's your mother or me.' + Update

I told my husband I was ready to hear him out this weekend so we set aside time to talk. He told me during therapy we learned to identify the problem, but didn’t learn how to handle it (we did), he told his mom what she wanted to hear - picking his battles and choosing what leads to the least amount of stress and strain.

He wanted to stop his mom from sending more explanations and “proof” and excuses. He wants to talk to his therapist to learn how to handle it and readdress things that need to be readdressed.

He said he understands the long term repercussions and was angry that I assumed he lied to me and didn’t let him explain. He knows he did what he did in the past on purpose and wasn’t dismissing the problem.