Mother calls daughter a hypocrite and 'used up' for leaving open marriage. AITA?

She started defending my ex immediately. She said that if I had just been a better wife, then my ex never would have opened up the marriage. That I should have known something like this would happen because I was always out of my ex's league so of course he would want to look outside of the marriage.

That at least my ex was kind to ask for an open marriage and not just outright cheat.That I was just being petty, because all men look for a little excitement outside of marriage and it's no big deal, as long as they come home to their wives. She even said that since I also "fooled around" in the open marriage, I was just as guilty, a wh0r3, and a hypocrite for trying to leave my ex.