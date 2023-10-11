Bride's MIL pulls entire family out of wedding after having to wait 10 minutes. UPDATED

Just to be clear— we would never hold it against them for needing to leave. But these men weren’t about to have a party-ruining “meltdown” as many of you think, and they could have sat in the car for 5 min while my MIL gave me a hug. I’m obviously not going to send the letter, guys. But I don’t know what comes next.

Here were the top rated comments from readers:

photosbeersandteach

NTA. MIL has chosen to accommodate one of her children to the exclusion of the other. I think it’s time for DH to have a real conversation with his parents, especially his mom, about what you both need for a relationship moving forward. If you want one.