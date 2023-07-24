Man refuses to help in-laws when fiancée's dad gets cancer; 'screw them.' AITA? UPDATED

My in-laws have always treated me like sh*t, and were always openly against my relationship with their daughter, to the point where they'd explicitly tell her not to bring me to family gatherings and invite her ex.

Things of this nature, and yes she had my back and stopped attending said family gatherings, but she still loves her family and they mean a lot to her. So, she asked if we could take them in and help her father with his treatment. To which I said no, without thinking twice.

She asked if I could please think on it for a few days and I replied 'if I think on it for a few days I'll only be more sure of my already obvious conclusion, they're not setting foot here and I don't care what happens to either of them'.