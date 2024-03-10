Woman finally has enough when 'rancid' MIL ruins her baby shower; 'we're done.'

Option two: "MIL you were given every opportunity to be involved with the baby shower planning and all that it entails, but you refused to do anything until you 'came back from Florida' despite knowing the time constraints we were under.

Every time we asked your opinion you stated quite plainly you never even bothered to look at anything in order to have an opinion to share. The only person you have to blame your hurt feelings on is your own self.

Actually, if we're being perfectly honest, this isn't the first time your behavior as a mother, mother-in-law, and now a grandmother-to- be has been underwhelming. You have been consistent in showing everyone exactly where we stand in your life, which is last place, and when it comes to LO it will not be tolerated.